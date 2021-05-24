Ryan Scott wins Ernie Davis Football Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout received the honor of a lifetime.

Horseheads Ryan Scott won the prestigious Ernie Davis Football Award in front of family and friends at a ceremony at Ernie Davis Academy Monday afternoon. Scott was a dual-purpose back for the Blue Raiders and emerged as a true leader on and off the field at Horseheads.

Scott, who will take his talents to play baseball at Mansfield University next year, is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a near 95 average in the classroom. A player who’s led by example, Scott volunteers his time for local causes and continues to be a person who exemplifies many of the same qualities of the late-great Davis.

Ernie was the first-ever black athlete to win college football’s Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961. Sadly, just two years later, Davis died from leukemia. This came after a standout sports run at Elmira Free Academy in high school.

“It’s a blessing and I give a lot of credit to my coaches and my teammates,” Scott said.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t be receiving this honor today (without them). A lot of trust in my wide receivers, my coaches, the line and defense as well. They’re a big part of my success. A lot of credit to them,” added Scott.

For Scott, he shares this honor with the success of being a part of a winning football program. The win also marks the second-straight for a Horseheads football player, Gavin Elston won the Ernie Davis Award in 2019.

“The coaching staff, trusting in me to put the ball in my hands and trusting to make plays.

I have to give credit to them…without them I wouldn’t be the athlete that I am today,” Scott said.

Scott racked up over 1,000 total yards as a quarterback and wing back while scoring 12 touchdowns this past season for Horseheads (5-1). The Blue Raiders finished the year winning five consecutive games in a shortened year due to the virus.

Off the field is where Scott perhaps excels even more. He was accepted into the New Visions Leadership and Business Academy and received scholar athlete awards in his respective three-sport seasons. He has volunteered his time for Challenger League Baseball, The Horseheads Food Bank, Wings of Eagles, as well as Coaches Vs. Cancer Clinics.

Ryan also participated in a special Mission Trip to the Dominican Republic taking part in baseball clinics and helping donate baseball equipment to the community.

Other finalists for this year’s Ernie Davis Award were Elmira’s Jionel Howard, Edison’s Angelo Steinhauer, and Elmira Notre Dame’s Dylan Clark.