Ryan Shafer earns PBA50 Eastern Region Player of The Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local bowling icon continues shine in the sport.

Ryan Shafer, the 1987 PBA Tour Rookie of the Year and longtime mainstay in the game, has earned the PBA50 Eastern Region Senior Player of the Year. Shafer, 55, shined last year on the tour and won the Lehigh Open and the Crystal Lanes Open last spring.

Shafer was awarded the honor at the tour’s annual events banquet in Las Vegas. For decades, Shafer has made an ever-lasting mark in bowling.

The Horseheads native has earned five national championships and still holds the record for most consecutive strikes on television with 18. Shafer has grossed over $1.7 million in his career and includes six overall victories on the tour.