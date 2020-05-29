Ryder Belosky – Inspiration of The Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal one of the most touching awards of the year.

Each year, The Twin Tiers Sports Awards aims to inspire the entire region by honoring the very best in local sports for the year that was. Although 18 Sports will be doing an online show this year due to social distancing, this year’s winner brings us all together. It’s time to reveal our Inspiration of The Year, Horseheads Ryder Belosky.

6-year-old, Ryder, was born against the odds. Belosky suffered a stroke at birth leaving one side of his body paralyzed. Through physical therapy, hard work, and a drive unlike any other, Ryder not only walked but he started playing the game that changed his life.

Belosky fell in love with baseball and opens eyes wherever he goes as he plays the game one-handed. He’s proving that all things are possible on the diamond and learning that impossible is nothing.

Ryder’s story even caught the eye of the New York Yankees public relations department, who invited the family down for a game experience at Yankee Stadium.

18 Sports is proud to honor Belosky for his heart, determination, and will to live his baseball dreams as our Twin Tiers Sports Awards Inspiration of The Year. Additionally, Belosky’s story earned the New York State Associated Press (AP) 1st place prize for Best Sports Feature as announced on Thursday.

Congratulations to Ryder and the entire Belosky family for sharing their story with our community.