ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the third consecutive night a no-hitter was thrown.

Only this time, it was in the form of a perfect game. Spencer-Van Etten’s Rhiana Lawrence threw a perfect game in a 22-0 win over Odessa-Montour Wednesday night. The game lasted five innings and Lawrence struck out 12 batters. Lawrence’s perfect game was the third straight no-hit game for the Twin Tiers this week.

Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart had a no-hitter for the Crusaders baseball team on Monday. Stewart had 20 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over S-VE/Candor. Tuesday, Corning softball had a combined four pitcher no-hitter in 14-0 win over Binghamton in five innings.

Peyton Sullivan, Daphne Sherman, Jillian Austin, and Anya Beres threw a combined no-hitter for the Hawks, who are the defending New York State Class AA Champions from 2019. Full Wednesday scoreboard below.

High School Baseball

Horseheads 4, U-E 1

Corning 8, Johnson City 4

M-E 9, Elmira 5

Edison 12, Groton 0

WG/O-M 10, Waverly 1

Sayre 15, Muncy 1 (5)

Elmira ND 7, S-VE/Candor 3

Haverling 11, Geneseo 4

High School Softball

Corning 11, Johnson City 4

M-E 7, Elmira 0

Elmira ND 15, Candor 0

Edison 15, Watkins Glen 0 (5)

Waverly 9, Tioga 8

Haverling 15, Geneseo 0

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira ND 14, Dryden 4