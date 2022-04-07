ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the third consecutive night a no-hitter was thrown.
Only this time, it was in the form of a perfect game. Spencer-Van Etten’s Rhiana Lawrence threw a perfect game in a 22-0 win over Odessa-Montour Wednesday night. The game lasted five innings and Lawrence struck out 12 batters. Lawrence’s perfect game was the third straight no-hit game for the Twin Tiers this week.
Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart had a no-hitter for the Crusaders baseball team on Monday. Stewart had 20 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over S-VE/Candor. Tuesday, Corning softball had a combined four pitcher no-hitter in 14-0 win over Binghamton in five innings.
Peyton Sullivan, Daphne Sherman, Jillian Austin, and Anya Beres threw a combined no-hitter for the Hawks, who are the defending New York State Class AA Champions from 2019. Full Wednesday scoreboard below.
High School Baseball
Horseheads 4, U-E 1
Corning 8, Johnson City 4
M-E 9, Elmira 5
Edison 12, Groton 0
WG/O-M 10, Waverly 1
Sayre 15, Muncy 1 (5)
Elmira ND 7, S-VE/Candor 3
Haverling 11, Geneseo 4
High School Softball
Corning 11, Johnson City 4
M-E 7, Elmira 0
Elmira ND 15, Candor 0
Edison 15, Watkins Glen 0 (5)
Waverly 9, Tioga 8
Haverling 15, Geneseo 0
High School Boys Lacrosse
Elmira ND 14, Dryden 4