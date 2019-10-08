Sabres Fall To Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier, right, of France, watches his winning goal past Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark, left, of Sweden, and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, of Finland, during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The Buffalo Sabres showed their ability to respond after trailing for the first time this season Monday night, but they would eventually fall to Columbus 4-3 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets tallied two quick goals late in the first period. Oliver Bjorkstrand beat Linus Ullmark. Less than a minute later, Cam Atkinson would light the lamp on the power play to give Columbus the 2-0 lead headed into the first intermission.

The Sabres responded just over a minute into the second period, when Marcus Johansson buried a one timer on the power play off a feed from Colin Miller.

Buffalo evened things up midway through the second period, when Jeff Skinner picked the pocket of Ryan Murray for the steal and score.

Columbus took the lead once again in the third period on a power play goal finished off by Nick Foligno. But once again, the Sabres showed their ability to respond when Victor Olofsson ripped off a one-timer off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin to tie the game 3-3.

Two minutes into the 3 on 3 overtime period, Foligno forced a turnover on Jack Eichel, and dished it to Alexandre Texier who beat Ullmark in front.

Ullmark stopped 40 of 44 shots faced on the night. The Sabres power play continued their hot start to 2019, moving to 6 for 10 on the year. Buffalo heads back home for a match-up with Montreal on Wednesday, October 9th at 7pm.