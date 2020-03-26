Sam Lewis now a free agent after D’Backs run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a near ten-year odyssey.

Horseheads native Sam Lewis has been in minor league baseball since 2012 when he was signed by the Kansas City Royals farm system. Now, after being a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks system since 2017, Lewis has become a free agent.

In November, the 28-year-old right-handed pitcher was released from the Diamondbacks and then went on to pitch in the Dominican Winter League. After some tough outings on the mound, 18 Sports has learned Lewis is looking to take the next step.

Several independent baseball teams have been in contact with Sam, but Lewis is hoping to catch on with another Major League Baseball (MLB) club. In seven total seasons in the minors, Lewis has a (26-19) overall record in both a starting a relief role. Lewis racked up 327 career strikeouts in 331 and 2/3 innings of work.

Sam also notched a career 3.45 ERA. 18 Sports will continue to follow Lewis’ progress and updates as soon as they become available.