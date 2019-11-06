Sam Lewis to play in the Dominican Republic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Sam Lewis may have capped off his best season in the minors.

Lewis, a pitcher in the Diamondbacks farm system in Jackson, Tennessee, put together a strong 2019 on the mound. A minor leaguer since 2012, the big right-hander pitcher went (4-3) with a 2.42 ERA and struck out 50 batters in 48.1 innings of work.

The Jackson Generals also secured their second consecutive division title with the help of Lewis.

Now, Sam will take his talents to the Dominican Republic for the winter season in hopes of sharpening skills and bettering his game. Overall, Lewis has racked up a (26-19) record with a 3.41 ERA and 333 career strikeouts in seven seasons in the minors.

Lewis did miss the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery. The Horseheads graduate is showing no signs of slowing down and is optimistic about his next move.

18 Sports will continue to follow Lewis as he works his way up from Class AA in Jackson.