Sarah Coon hits big drive in Virginia Cavaliers softball win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School grad Sarah Coon is starting strong for Virginia softball.

Coon, a freshman utility player/3B for the Cavaliers, hit a double and drove in two runs in the team’s 4-1 win over Charleston Southern on Friday. Her first RBI of the day came in the fourth inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly. Then in the top of the sixth, Coon connected on a double which drove in her second run of the day.

Coon got the start at third base for the Cavaliers (3-4) who play Sacred Heart and Charleston Southern again in the Charleston Southern Tournament Saturday. First pitch against Sacred Heart is at 12:30 pm followed by the rematch with Charleston Southern at 3:30 pm.

Coon has started all seven games thus far for the Cavaliers and is currently hitting .250 with three doubles and three RBI.

(Photo: Virginia Athletics)