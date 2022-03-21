ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon continues to rise in the game.

The freshman at third base for the Virginia University Cavaliers softball team blasted a three run homer in the Cavs 8-1 win at NC State Sunday. The win completed a weekend sweep of the Wolfpack. Virginia beat NC State 4-1 Friday and the 5-2 on Saturday in Raleigh.

Coon’s home run to right centerfield in the top of the 3rd inning put the game out of reach making it a 7-0 score. It was Coon’s fourth home run this season.

In a solid year thus far, Coon leads Virginia in both batting average (.350) and RBI (21). Coon also leads the team in hits (28) and doubles with nine. Her on base percentage is also a team-high at (.476).

Coons double total is tied for third in the ACC. Virginia (18-11) hosts Liberty (17-12) on Tuesday night at 7 pm.