Sayre baseball wins District title, Horseheads boys lax falls in final seconds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sayre baseball continued its District IV dominance on Friday.

The Redskins surged past Southern Columbia, 7-3, earning their third District Class AA title in the last four seasons. Luke Horton’s big two-RBI double in the first inning gave the Redskins a 2-0 lead out of the gate and they never looked back.

Sayre will now play in the PIAA Class AA playoffs starting Monday, June 7 at 4 p.m. against Riverside. The game will be played at Bowman Field in Williamsport.

In other action, Horseheads boy lacrosse fell just short to Ithaca on Friday afternoon, 9-8. The Blue Raiders had an opportunity to tie the game with 10 seconds left but couldn’t seal it after Parker Winkky’s shot bounced off the cross bar. It was the final game at the classic Horseheads field for the boy’s lacrosse program.

Full Friday scoreboard below from action around the Twin Tiers.

High School Baseball

Sayre 7, Southern Columbia 3 – District IV Championship

Corning 20, Owego 0

U-E 8, Elmira 4

High School Softball

Elmira Notre Dame 19, Lansing 1

PGCBL Baseball

Elmira 9, Batavia 7





