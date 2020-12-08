Sayre cancels certain sports for winter season

Sayre, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier high school has made an immediate call on select winter sports for the season.

Sayre High School voted at Monday night’s school board meeting to cancel certain varsity sports and a junior varsity program this season. Both varsity and junior varsity girls basketball programs will be canceled, along with boys and girls varsity swimming.

The decision was made by the school board as a result of low turnout numbers. Sayre fully intends to have each sport back next year. Stay with 18 Sports on an future evelopments. A full release is listed below from Sayre athletics.