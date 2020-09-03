Sayre Football primed for big season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Sayre football team has a lot to look forward to.

Not only is the team back on the field, Sayre is primed for a strong performance on the gridiron. After last year’s eight-win season, Sayre returns most of its offensive line under head coach Kevin Gorman.

Sayre will have a big rival test right out of the gate when they travel to Athens for the annual Rusty Rail Game. Opening kickoff is set for Friday, September 11 at Athens. A limited amount of fans will be allowed to attend, the Northern Tier League announced.

As sent down by the state, 250 fans or less will be enable to attend due to the virus and social distancing measures will be in place. Each fan must wear facial coverings if they attend the game.

18 Sports previews the 2020 edition of Sayre football, full schedule of the NTL is below, which was released on Wednesday (home team is listed second).