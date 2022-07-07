ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is making a mark in the NYCBL.

Sayre’s Brayden Horton has been named an NYCBL All-Star at designated hitter for the Mansfield Destroyers. The Liberty University bound player has excelled on the diamond this summer for Mansfield.

In 18 total games this year, Horton is batting an even .400 with one home run and 19 RBI. The standout catcher for the Destroyers, is on a three-game hitting streak. Horton had a triple and two RBI in Tuesday’s 14-4 win over Dansville.

Horton did not play Wednesday night in the Destroyers 12-3 loss to Hornell on the road. Next up for Mansfield, a home game against Genesee Thursday at 5:30 pm.