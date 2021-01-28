Schuyler County approves high-risk sports

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health has authorized the start of high-risk sports and recreation starting Feb. 1, 2021.

The county says the decision was “reached based on NYSDOH Guidelines and in consultation with our school districts and county health officials in the Southern Tier and Western Regions.”

Similar decisions have been made in Steuben and Chemung counties in anticipation of the winter sports season.

Districts and organizations must implement a safety plan that adheres to the Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, which was amended January 22, 2021.

In order to best ensure student athletes can continue to recreate safely, Schuyler County Public Health and local school district administration have unanimously agreed to the following additional guidelines:

Athletes must wear an acceptable face covering (as detailed in NYSDOH guidance), unless a medical exemption is obtained from their medical provider and approved by the school’s physician

Spectators will not be permitted to attend indoor sporting events.

Please note, school districts may implement more restrictive measures should they choose.

The New York State summary guidelines are posted on the NYForward website, and safety plans should be submitted to Schuyler County Public Health by emailing scph@co.schuyler.ny.us or sent by mail.

New York defines high risk sports as follows:

Football

Wrestling

Ice Hockey

Rugby

Basketball

Contact Lacrosse

Volleyball

Martial Arts

Competitive Cheer and Group Dance

Other sports and recreation activities with similar abilities to maintain physical distance and/or limit exposure to shared equipment prior to such equipment being cleaned and disinfected.

