HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling’s all-time wins leader was honored last week.

Jake Scibek, a four-time Section IV D-I champion for the Blue Raiders, received a new wins banner at the high school’s north gym. Scibek graduated in 2020 with a school best wins mark of 186.

Scibek placed 7th in the state in 2020 at 152 pounds. The Friends of Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club honored Scibek with a surprise banner in the gym highlighting his special record.

Now attending SUNY Cortland, Scibek’s competive wrestling days may be behind him but he continues to make an impact. Scibek is in the Honors College as a bio medical major. Jake is also the secretary of the Biology Club and he plans to attend graduate school.

In a photo provided, Scibek is shown with the new wins banner hanging high in the gym. A mark that gives many future aspiring wrestlers at Horseheads something to strive for.