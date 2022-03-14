Scott, Middaugh earn basketball sportsmanship awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local basketball standouts earned a special honor.
Horseheads senior guard Carly Scott and Elmira Express senior Mikey Middaugh have been awarded the 2022 sportsmanship award as presented by the Southern New York Basketball Officials Association.
Senior basketball players were nominated by the officials as players who exemplified fair play and were humble in victory and defeat. Full list of nominees below from the region.
2021-2022 Nominees
Boys
Tyler Belloma – Edison
Pat Carpenter – Horseheads
Davis Croft – Waverly
Taylor King – Twin Tiers Christian Academy
Mikey Middaugh – Elmira
Girls
Victoria Clark – Twin Tiers Christian Academy
Kylee Maynard – Edison
Emma Romanski – Horseheads
Carly Scott – Horseheads
2021-2022 Winners:
Boys: Mikey Middaugh – Elmira
Girls: Carly Scott – Horseheads