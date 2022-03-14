Scott, Middaugh earn basketball sportsmanship awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local basketball standouts earned a special honor.

Horseheads senior guard Carly Scott and Elmira Express senior Mikey Middaugh have been awarded the 2022 sportsmanship award as presented by the Southern New York Basketball Officials Association.

Senior basketball players were nominated by the officials as players who exemplified fair play and were humble in victory and defeat. Full list of nominees below from the region.



2021-2022 Nominees

Boys

Tyler Belloma – Edison

Pat Carpenter – Horseheads

Davis Croft – Waverly

Taylor King – Twin Tiers Christian Academy

Mikey Middaugh – Elmira



Girls

Victoria Clark – Twin Tiers Christian Academy

Kylee Maynard – Edison

Emma Romanski – Horseheads

Carly Scott – Horseheads

2021-2022 Winners:

Boys: Mikey Middaugh – Elmira

Girls: Carly Scott – Horseheads