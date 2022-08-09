IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine.

“I feel good,” McVay said. “It was always kind of really good dialogue that existed. These things, they take time, but I think it’s important.”

McVay didn’t say exactly when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams, and he has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.

McVay said two weeks ago that the sides were still working through a new deal, but he also said the Rams intended to announce the contract extensions for him and general manager Les Snead at the same time. On Friday, McVay said that’s why he had hoped to wait to confirm his own new deal, until it was mentioned in a lengthy profile of the coach posted Tuesday on ESPN.com.

“Les and I have always been a pair,” McVay said. “We wanted to announce that when both of us had gotten done. Mine is done. Les is in the process of that, but in respect of wanting to show the partnership for us … that was how I had addressed it. It is something that we’ve been taking care of.”

McVay’s new deal is a reward for an incredibly successful half-decade in charge of the Rams, who have had five winning seasons, four playoff berths, three NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and one championship during his tenure.

McVay is 55-26 in the regular season and 7-3 in the postseason with the Rams, who won nine of their final 10 games last season to earn their first title since returning home to Los Angeles. The Rams beat Cincinnati 23-20 in the Super Bowl at their home SoFi Stadium.

