Seattle Mariners and Elmira connection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local baseball standouts are putting Elmira on the map.

Mikey Limoncelli, a sixth-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners last year, is rehabbing his elbow from Tommy John surgery. As the baseball season approaches, Limoncelli will be heading back west for the farm system to improve his arm. He may just get support from another Elmira baseball standout.

Jeff Mathers, a new strength coach with the Mariners farm system, will be a pivotal part for the entire organization in getting players back to full strength, including Limoncelli.

18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Limoncelli as he just finished throwing in his first practice bullpen session to discuss the Elmira connection with Mathers. Two local athletes who’ve defied the odds and made it to the professional ranks.