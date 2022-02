SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) - The NYS Department of Corrections provided an update on the status of Southport Correctional Facility less than a month ahead of its scheduled closing. But it's still unclear where inmates and employees will go.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told 18 News that Southport Correction had a staff of 331 with 57 inmates as of February 16. The total capacity of the facility is 441.