ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Area football teams still battling in states will see some time changes.

Due to impending weather, Waverly and Corning’s New York State Tournament games have been changed for their respective start times at Cicero-North Syracuse. The host school made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon. Check out the changes below.

New York State Class AA Quarterfinals

Corning (6-3) at #6 Cicero-North Syracuse (10-1) – Noon, Saturday

New York State Class C Quarterfinals

#1 Waverly (10-1) vs. General Brown (9-1) – 6 pm, Saturday

Other games involving local football teams playing in states have not been altered for Friday night in Cicero.

New York State Class D Quarterfinals

#1 Tioga (10-0) vs. #5 Dolgeville (10-0) – 5 pm, Friday