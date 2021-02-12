Section IV football releases 2021 spring schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The highly anticipated high school football season just got closer to opening kickoff.

On Friday, 18 Sports confirmed the schedule for the spring football season is in tact for Section IV. Area teams can begin official season practices in March and can compete in a six-game schedule. Opening weekend is slated for March 19 and 20.

Certain stipulations will be admimistered this season due to the virus. Schedules are subject to change based on discretion of the school, details below on the season and the fully released schedule.

All games will follow safety protocols throughout the year related to the virus. Stick with 18 Sports as more develops on the season.

1. Schools divided by county

2. A majority of schedule is within school’s own county or as close as possible.

3. No Section 4 Championships as voted by conference.