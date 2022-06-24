ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next Senior Send-Off takes us to Section V basketball.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we honor Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Pacey Hopkins. Pacey earned the New York State Class D Player of The Year after helping the Vikings to a state title earlier this year. Hopkins, a leader on and off the court, will take his talents to Finger Lakes Community College next year.

If you have a standout senior athlete you would like to see recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Congratulations to Hopkins on a remarkable career.