ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off with 18 Sports.

Each night, as graduation season is upon us, we will honor a local student-athlete who’s a part of the 2022 class. We head to Campbell-Savona to recognized Roger Rose III for his time with the community. Rose III played golf for the Panthers and made an impact on the region.

18 Sports salutes Rose III and wishes him nothing but the best as he graduates from Campbell-Savona High School.

If you’d like to submit an outstanding senior athlete to be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.