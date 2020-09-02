Senior Send-Off: Corning Football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute the Corning football seniors from a season ago. Congratulations to all of the outstanding seniors for the Hawks, who took home their first Section IV Class AA Championship since 2014 with a win over Elmira.

Corning Hawks Football Senior Class of 2020:
Jon Adams
Ja’Ovian Fisher
John Furstoss
Seth Hogue
Kyle Jankowski
Joe Ott
Garrett Sakona
Adarsh Singh
Jake Townsand
Derek Tucker
Blake VanWoert
Zach Wood

