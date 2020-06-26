Senior Send-Off – Corning’s Jon Adams

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off.

In an effort to recognize senior student-athletes who had their school year cut short due to the virus, 18 Sports has teamed up with Tom’s South Corning Collision to bring you the very best. Today’s Senior Send-Off takes us to the Crystal City.

Corning football player Jon Adams has been a crucial part to the Hawk program. A team that won the Section IV title, their first since 2014, Adams is proud to be on such a special team. If you have a senior sports photo that you’d like to see on 18 Sports, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.