ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We head to the Crystal City for our next Senior Send-Off.

We honor senior standout Kelsey Booker of the Corning softball program. Booker helped the Hawks win their first-ever STAC overall championship this past season as Corning was consistently ranked in the top-five in the state rankings each week. Corning finishes as the Section IV runner-up in the playoffs after winning a state title in 2019.

Kelsey was an all-conference utility player for Hawks who helped lead by example on the field and in the classroom. In basketball, Booker was instrumental in helping the Hawks earn their first-ever trip to the New York State Final Four following a Section IV Class AA title win over Elmira.

Booker will take the next step of her collegiate career by attending Massachusetts Maritime Academy, playing softball and studying international business.

