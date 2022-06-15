ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to showcase our first Senior Send-Off of the graduation season.

18 Sports salutes Corning lacrosse and basketball player, Lexi Lapierre. Lexi will be taking her talents to Alfred University next season and will compete in both lacrosse and basketball for the Saxons. She will be majoring in health fitness management at Alfred starting next year.

Lapierre helped the Hawks to Section IV championships in both sports this past school year.

If you would like to send in a photo, along with notable sports information and future plans for a senior student-athlete, please do so via email to sports@wetmtv.com.

18 Sports is proud to showcase every Senior Send-Off we receive in honor of the class of 2022 and beyond.