ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Senior Send-Off.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, 18 Sports continues its senior tribute series to our area’s outstanding student-athletes. On this installment, we head to the Crystal City to honor Corning’s Meghan Sturdevant.

Meghan was a standout for the bowling team which made the New York State Tournament this past year. Sturdevant also qualified as a member of the travel cheer team NYICONS Perfection for the World Championships at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Meghan will attend Corning Community College and major in nursing next year. If you have a standout senior athlete you would like to submit for recognition, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.