ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue out Senior Send-Off series for the 2022 graduating class.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we pay tribute to Corning lacrosse standout Nick Volpe. This past season, Volpe helped guide the Hawks to a Section IV Class A Championship and a New York State Tournament Appearance.

Volpe will next attend Alfred University and play lacrosse for the Saxons starting in spring 2023. 18 Sports salutes Nick Volpe on an outstanding career and wishes him nothing but success in the future.

