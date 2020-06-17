Senior Send-Off – Dundee’s Claudya Ray Lyons

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

We head up north for Dundee High School’s Claudya Ray Lyons. A major part of the Dundee soccer program, Ray Lyons will continue to excel after high school as she embarks on the next chapter of life.

If you’d like to submit a standout senior sports photo, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase every last one. Congratulations to Claudya and all of the area seniors in the Twin Tiers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now