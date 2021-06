ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for our next Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

18 Sports salutes Edison track & field star, Gabby Cole. A force on the track for the Spartans, Cole will be attending and competing at Niagara University next year. Cole will run in the 400 meters.

