Senior Send-Off: Elmira College’s McKenzie Slaven

ELMIRA, N.Y. – It's time for another special 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

Elmira College senior softball player, McKenzie Slaven, capped off a storied softball career in the Twin Tiers.

Slaven, an Edison grad, also won a state title with the Spartans in high school before attending Elmira College.

Congratulations to Slaven and all of our area seniors in the Twin Tiers and beyond.