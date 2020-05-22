1  of  2
Breaking News
Four people saved from the Cohocton River Bradford, Tioga County move into green reopening phase

Senior Send-Off: Elmira College’s McKenzie Slaven

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

This time, we go to the college circuits with plenty of local flavor brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Elmira College senior softball player, McKenzie Slaven, capped off a storied softball career in the Twin Tiers.

Slaven, an Edison grad, also won a state title with the Spartans in high school before attending Elmira College. If you’d like to submit your standout senior athlete photos, please do at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll continue to showcase each night on 18 Sports at 6 and 11.

Congratulations to Slaven and all of our area seniors in the Twin Tiers and beyond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now