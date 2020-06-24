Senior Send-Off: Elmira’s Cameron Kelly-Hobbs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special Senior Send-Off.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, today’s segment honors Elmira Express soccer player, Cameron Kelly-Hobbs. A dynamic player on the field, Kelly-Hobbs left a special mark on a team that was considered one of the best in local soccer history. Elmira went on to make deep STAC and Section IV playoff runs in recent years.

If you’d like to submit a standout senior sports photo, please do at sports@wetmtv.com. We’ll showcase every last one until we’re finished.

