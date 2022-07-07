ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for our next special Senior Send-Off.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, this edition we highlight and pay tribute to Elmira High School’s Lauren Miller. Lauren was an instrumental part of the Express girls basketball team. Next year, Miller will play college basketball at NCAA Division II Mansfield University for the Mounties.

In the Senior Send-Off photo, Miller is seen getting set for prom and is shooting the basketball, a photo that will stand the test of time.

