Senior Send-Off – Elmira’s Nate Latshaw

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special Senior Send-off.

In out next installment, we feature and Elmira Express standout, Nate Latshaw, brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Latshaw, who was an Ernie Davis Award finalist and All-Star, will take his talents to Mercyhurst College next year to play lacrosse.

If you’d like to submit a standout senior sports photo, please submit them to sports@wetmtv.com. We’ll showcase the very best on-air on 18 Sports at 6 and 11. Congratulations to all of our students and athletes.

