Senior Send-Off: Five of the area’s best

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue our salute to the area’s top student-athletes.

All summer long, 18 Sports has honored senior athletes from area high schools who had their respective years come to a close. As we keep the summer tradition going, we are now going to provide more all at once.

18 Sports salutes five more in our latest edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Names and school are listed below, email us your senior sports photos at sports@wetmtv.com.

Elmira Express Girls Soccer – McKenna and Madison Ross
Elmira Express Baseball – Michael Taylor
Wellsboro Athletics – Jake Trowbridge
Horseheads Athletics – Olivia Evans and McKenna Woodworth

