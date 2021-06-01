Senior Send-Off – Haverling’s Cadin Taggart

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senior Send-Off returns for the 2021 year.

Each night, 18 Sports honors the very best senior standouts brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Tonight’s, honored student-athlete is Haverling’s Cadin Taggart. The volleyball standout led the team in both kills and digs this season.

Taggart will take her talents to SUNY Canton and major in sports marketing. If you’d like to send in a standout senior student-athlete to be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and include the athlete’s name, sport and future plans.

Congratulations to all of our seniors in the Twin Tiers!