ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Haverling Rams standout is our next Senior Send-Off.

Cordell Galvan is today’s Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Galvan was a multi-sport standout in both football and lacrosse. Congratulations to Galvan and all of our outstanding senior athletes who’ve endured so much this past year amid the virus.

If you have a senior student-athlete that you’d like to showcase, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase every last one.