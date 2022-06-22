ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next Senior Send-Off.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, this Senior Send-Off is one that many will remember fondly. In 2017, the Horseheads Little League 10-12 All-Star baseball team won the District 6 and Sectional Championships.

With many on the team graduating from their respective schools in the region this summer, 2017 will go down as one of the best of all-time. Horseheads made it all the way to the New York State Tournament in the Bronx before seeing their run come to an end.

It was Horseheads’ first Sectional title since 2013. The team was even featured as the #5 best overall All-Star team on our Little League countdown in 2019. https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/5-top-little-league-all-star-team-horseheads-2017/

Horseheads demolished Fayetteville-Manlius underneath the lights in 2017’s Sectional Championship, 25-1, in just four innings.

Several names will go on to play major college baseball at the next level including Owen Stewart (George Mason University), Jackson Cook (Missouri University committed), Henry Jackson (Xavier University committed), Cam Johnson (SUNY Corning CC), Matt Procopio (NCCC) and more.

If you would like to submit a standout senior athlete or team to be recognized, email us sports@wetmtv.com