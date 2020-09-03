Senior Send-Off: Horseheads Andrew Dolan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue our final days of our special Senior Send-Off showcase.

Today’s outstanding senior student-athlete is from Horseheads. Blue Raider football player, Andrew Dolan. Andrew was an offensive lineman for the Blue Raiders and will take his talents to the next level at Alfred University and the Saxons.

18 Sports would like to congratulate Andrew and all of our outstanding student-athletes for their senior accomplishments. Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, 18 Sports will round out the Senior Send-Off campaign by the end of the this week.