Senior Send-Off – Horseheads Emma Loomis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –

Now, we honor Horseheads softball player Emma Loomis. Emma has played a crucial role in the Blue Raiders’ success as they continue to battle for a Section IV Championship. Horseheads will play for the Class AA title at Corning Thursday at 5 pm.

Loomis will head to national runner-up Corning Community College softball next year and major in business administration. If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.