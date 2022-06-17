ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Horseheads volleyball’s Kenady Pulvino. Kenady helped the Blue Raiders win a Section IV Class A title en route to a New York State tourney appearance. Kenady will attend Castleton University in Vermont and major in athletic training and sports psychology.

If you had a standout senior student-athlete who you would to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.