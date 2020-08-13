Senior Send-Off: Horseheads Miranda Novitsky

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We head to the soccer field for our next installment of Senior Send-Off.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute Horseheads soccer player, Miranda Novitsky. A standout for the Blue Raiders, Novitsky is taking her talents to the division one level next season. Miranda helped the Blue Raiders to great success in her time on the field.

If you have a standout senior student-athlete worthy of recognition, send us your sports photos to sports@wetmtv.com. We’ll showcase the best on-air on 18 Sports throughout the entire week.

