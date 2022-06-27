ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its Senior Send-Off summer series.

On our next student highlight sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute Horseheads Nick Alvernaz. The recent Blue Raider graduate will head to Penn State University in State College this fall.

Alvernaz plans to major in international politics and play club baseball. Nick was approached and recruited to play baseball collegiately at several schools, but has opted to focus on his future in academics.

Nick was also a player on the 2017 Horseheads Little League 10-12 All-Star team who won the District and Sectional titles. The 2017 team was recently featured on Senior Send-Off.

18 Sports wishes Alvernaz well on the next big step of his journey. If you have a standout senior athlete you’d like to see recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.