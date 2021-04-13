Senior Send-Off returns for 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A segment of honor returns again for the 2021 sports season at WETM-TV.

Senior Send-Off, a segment dedicated to high school senior student-athletes around the Twin Tiers, will air again this year on 18 Sports. Last year, the debut of Senior Send-Off proved to be a true success as hundreds of submissions were showcased throughout the entire summer. Due to the virus, student-athletes locally were impacted leaving them without a final season.

Although this year’s sports schedule is limited at best for many in our area, 18 Sports is proud to welcome back the segment sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

To submit a senior student-athlete into our submission portal, simply email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include athlete name, a sports photo, school and if possible, potential plans for the future. Our Senior Send-Off segment will begin later next month.

