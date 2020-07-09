Senior Send-Off: Riley Vincent & Campbell-Savona girls soccer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Senior Send-Offs continue our local sports tributes.

We salute Edison Spartans standout, Riley Vincent, and the Campbell-Savona Panther girls soccer team on the next edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Vincent, a multi-sport start for the Spartans was instrumental in the success of the school.

While the Panthers personified what it truly meant to excel together as one. If you’d like to submit your standout senior photos, please do, at sports@wetmtv.com. We will air every one of the course of the summer, thank you for your submissions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now