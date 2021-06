ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue our special salute to our senior student-athletes of the Twin Tiers.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we honor Big Flats native Sam Gee in lacrosse. A captain at the Hotchkiss School in Connecticut, Gee will take his talents to play lacrosse at The Air Force Academy next year.

18 Sports congratulates Gee and all of our senior student-athletes. Email us at sports@wetmtv.com to honor your senior athlete today.