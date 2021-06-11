Senior Send-Off – Sayre’s Lauren Krall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

Now, we head to The Valley to honor Sayre’s Lauren Krall. Lauren excelled in soccer, track and field and also the band for the Lady Redskins. Lauren will attend Penn State University and major in elementary education.

If you’d like to submit a standout senior athlete email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Congratulations to all of our seniors from around the Twin Tiers on a great year and even better future.

