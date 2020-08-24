Senior Send-Off: three athletes leave their mark

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We honor three more standout local athletes for this past year.

In our next special Senior Send-Off, sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute three of the best student-athletes. First, we honor Mercyhurst College-bound, Tom Binkowski. Tom helped the Haverling Rams boys soccer team to memorable heights including a number one ranking in the state in Class B.

Next, is Bradford’s Blaze Machuga. A three-sport athlete for the Braves, Machuga plans on attending Alfred State in the Fall after a successful run in soccer, basketball, and baseball.

Last but certainly not least, Campbell-Savona’s Kalyska Payne. Kalyska played softball, soccer, and basketball for the Panthers in her career and left an ever-lasting mark. Congratulations to all of our standout student-athletes in their respective careers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now