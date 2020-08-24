Senior Send-Off: three athletes leave their mark

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We honor three more standout local athletes for this past year.

In our next special Senior Send-Off, sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute three of the best student-athletes. First, we honor Mercyhurst College-bound, Tom Binkowski. Tom helped the Haverling Rams boys soccer team to memorable heights including a number one ranking in the state in Class B.

Next, is Bradford’s Blaze Machuga. A three-sport athlete for the Braves, Machuga plans on attending Alfred State in the Fall after a successful run in soccer, basketball, and baseball.

Last but certainly not least, Campbell-Savona’s Kalyska Payne. Kalyska played softball, soccer, and basketball for the Panthers in her career and left an ever-lasting mark. Congratulations to all of our standout student-athletes in their respective careers.