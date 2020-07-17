Senior Send-Off: Waverly’s Scott Woodring

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This next Senior Sendoff could be the biggest on yet-literall.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, tonight’s salute is to Waverly basketball standout, Scott Woodring. Scott will take his 6’7″ frame to Mansfield University next year to play for the Mountie hoops program. A proven leader, Woodring helped Waverly to great success in his years in the paint for the Wolverines.

